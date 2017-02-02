Submit your Ice Castles photo to be entered to win a cash prize!

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- The Stillwater Ice Castles feature ice-carved tunnels, thrones and towers that reach astonishing heights. LED lights frozen inside 25 million pounds of ice twinkle to music, adding a magical ambiance to the already awe-inspiring structures.
Submit your Ice Castles photo here, and you will be entered to win a cash prize! Photo categories include:
• Best display of contrast in heights (Kids vs. Ice Castle)
• Best Candid Shot
• Best Tot Shot
• Most Creative Photo
• Best Scenic/Landscape Shot
For more information on the Ice Castles hours and location, click here.
