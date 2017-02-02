KARE
Close

Submit your Ice Castles photo to be entered to win a cash prize!

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 10:02 AM. CST February 02, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn  --  The Stillwater Ice Castles feature ice-carved tunnels, thrones and towers that reach astonishing heights. LED lights frozen inside 25 million pounds of ice twinkle to music, adding a magical ambiance to the already awe-inspiring structures.

Submit your Ice Castles photo here, and you will be entered to win a cash prize!  Photo categories include:

• Best display of contrast in heights (Kids vs. Ice Castle) 
• Best Candid Shot
• Best Tot Shot 
• Most Creative Photo 
• Best Scenic/Landscape Shot
 
For more information on the Ice Castles hours and location, click here.
 

(© 2017 KARE)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories