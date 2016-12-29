Couple arrested in Mpls. for disrupting Delta flight to LA

Blake Adam Fleisig and Anna Christine Koosmann were arrested on a plane to LA for disorderly conduct. Credit: Hennepin County Sheriff

MINNEAPOLIS - Police say a couple who disrupted a Delta Air Lines flight to Los Angeles, forcing it to return to Minneapolis, have been ticketed and released.



Police reports show 35-year-old Blake Adam Fleisig, of Los Angeles, and 36-year-old Anna Christine Koosmann, of Edina, Minnesota, were ticketed for disorderly conduct after Wednesday evening's incident. Jail records show Koosmann was also ticketed for obstructing police, and had to post bail.



Airport spokesman Patrick Hogan says the flight took off at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday but returned to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport at 7:35 p.m. Hogan says the flight crew reported the couple were disruptive and wouldn't follow instructions.



Passenger video shows Fleisig scuffling with another passenger as officers removed him and Koosmann cursing as officers escort her off.



Neither has a listed phone number.

Watch video here (graphic language used).



