MINNEAPOLIS - An accident investigation closed a portion of I-94 in Minneapolis early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of 94 between Dowling and Lowry Avenues in Minneapolis. Traffic was diverted from the freeway for several hours, until the road was fully re-opened just after 5:30am.

The Minnesota State Patrol has not released any specific details about any injuries. Video from the scene shows at least two vehicles involved.

