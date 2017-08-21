Crash kills MN woman in heavy eclipse traffic

Police lights.

OMAHA, Neb. - A 19-year-old Minnesota native was killed during a crash in the busy solar eclipse traffic on Monday in Omaha, Nebraska.

Omaha police said Joan Ocampo-Yambing, a Creighton University student originally from Rosemount, Minnesota, was killed in the crash on Monday morning.

Police said a semi truck driver failed to notice slowed traffic on Interstate 80 and slammed into the back of a car that Ocampo-Yambing was riding in. Three others in the car were hospitalized with injuries, along with two others in a second vehicle. The semi driver was not injured.

Friends tell NBC station WOWT that Ocampo-Yambing and her friends were headed to Lincoln to view the eclipse at the eclipse at the time of the crash.

Ocampo-Yambing was entering her sophomore year at Creighton.

© 2017 KARE-TV