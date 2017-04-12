Daycare owner sued for alleged abuse

The parents of a young girl have sued the former owner of a daycare she attended, alleging the child was physically and mentally abused. (Photo: KARE)

ANOKA, Minn. - The parents of a young girl have sued the former owner of a daycare she attended, alleging the child was physically and mentally abused.

Angela and Troy Bennett filed suit in Anoka County against Jessica Bachman, who owned and operated the now-defunct Little Me daycare in Ramsey. The couple alleges that their daughter, who attended Little Me from the time she was three to five years old, was struck and locked inside an office by herself in February or March of 2015, and in a separate incident, locked outside the daycare at night by one of Bachman's employees, and routinely deprived of both food and water.

The lawsuit says the child, who is also listed as a plaintiff in the case, recalled the abuse during a session with a therapist after her parents pulled her from the daycare amidst an investigation involving neglect and maltreatment of another child at the daycare.

In their complaint the Bennetts and their daughter say Bachman is guilty of battery, negligence, and infliction of emotional distress that will follow the child for the rest of her life. They are asking for a jury trial, general damages in excess of $50,000, and special damages in an amount to be determined.

