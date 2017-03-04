KARE
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Dayton to spend 1 more day at Mayo after prostate surgery

Associated Press , KARE 12:04 PM. CST March 04, 2017

ROCHESTER, Minn.  - Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton will spend one more day at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester after undergoing surgery for prostate cancer.

Dayton is expected to return to the governor's residence Sunday.

Spokesman Linden Zakula on Saturday said that the governor's surgery was a success and the surgeon found no sign that the cancer had spread beyond the prostate.

Dayton revealed his cancer diagnosis a day after he collapsed during his State of the State address in January. His doctors have said the cancer wasn't related to the collapse, and that it's treatable. The 70-year-old Democratic governor had surgery Thursday.

Dayton is serving his second and last term. He's had several hip and back surgeries during his six years in office.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories