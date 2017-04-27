Death investigation at Bloomington apt. complex

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Bloomington police are investigating a death at an apartment complex late Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 6800 block of West Old Shakopee road around 10:45 Thursday night, where they found a deceased adult male. The cause of death has not been released, and police have not said if they're searching for any suspects. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office crime lab and Medical Examiner are helping with the investigation.

Police are calling this an active investigation, and asking anyone with information to call Bloomington Police at 952-563-4900.

