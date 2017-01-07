KARE
Deer carcasses, heads dumped near public trail

Associated Press , KARE 12:26 PM. CST January 07, 2017

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it will no longer use a site near a Rochester community college to dispose of deer carcasses seized by law enforcement following public complaints.

A pheasant hunter recently discovered a pile of several dozen carcasses and deer heads on the Gordon Yeager Wildlife Management Area north of Rochester Community and Technical College. The Post Bulletin (http://bit.ly/2ijSyhl) reports the deer were dumped was less than 150 yards from a parking area and near a public trail.

DNR District 18 supervisor Lt. Tyler Quandt says ideally deer that are confiscated are given to families who need meat, but sometime they cannot be salvaged and are dumped on public land.

Quandt says the carcasses have now been removed.


