ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it will no longer use a site near a Rochester community college to dispose of deer carcasses seized by law enforcement following public complaints.
A pheasant hunter recently discovered a pile of several dozen carcasses and deer heads on the Gordon Yeager Wildlife Management Area north of Rochester Community and Technical College. The Post Bulletin (http://bit.ly/2ijSyhl) reports the deer were dumped was less than 150 yards from a parking area and near a public trail.
DNR District 18 supervisor Lt. Tyler Quandt says ideally deer that are confiscated are given to families who need meat, but sometime they cannot be salvaged and are dumped on public land.
Quandt says the carcasses have now been removed.
Deer carcasses, heads dumped near public trail
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it will no longer use a site near a Rochester community college to dispose of deer carcasses seized by law enforcement following public complaints.
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Minnesotans witness Florida airport shooting
-
Checked bag gun laws discussed after Florida airport shooting
-
Highway 169 project starts next week
-
Late evening forecast 1-6
-
Fleck interview
-
Safe Haven Law: Protects unwanted newborns and their mothers
-
Baby found at Cathedral of St. Paul
-
Man rescued in bitter cold temperatures
-
Perk reports on the new hire for U of M coach
-
Minnesotans struggling to pay for insurance
More Stories
-
Five dead, eight hurt, in mass shooting at Ft.…Jan. 6, 2017, 12:17 p.m.
-
Deer carcasses, heads dumped near public trailJan. 7, 2017, 12:26 p.m.
-
Alliance pushes for plastic ban in DuluthJan. 7, 2017, 12:16 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs