DeLaSalle HS closed Wednesday after potential threat

MINNEAPOLIS - DeLaSalle High School in Minneapolis is closed Wednesday, switching students to an online learning day after the school said it identified a "potential security threat."

In a post on Facebook on Wednesday morning, the school wrote: "DeLaSalle will hold an online learning day on Wednesday, March 1. Students do not need to report to school but should check Canvas for assignments by 9am. Activity coaches and moderators will separately communicate with students in their activity."

The school's president sent a letter to parents on Tuesday night, describing a potential security threat made by a student.

School staff learned of the potential threat after the school day wrapped up on Tuesday. KARE 11 has learned part of the threat was a social media post that included an image of a gun.

The school's president says they've reported the potential threat to police, and they're working with law enforcement to investigate the incident.

