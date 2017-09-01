Delayed start date for Crossroads Elementary in St. Paul

Classroom. Thinkstock. (Photo: Jetta Productions, (c) Jetta Productions)

ST PAUL, Minn. - St. Paul Public Schools (SPPS) will delay the start for Crossroads Elementary Science and Montessori Programs due to a maintenance issue.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) told the district that there may be an issue with the a chemical vapor in the soil beneath the school. The agency is testing the air in the school.

As the district waits for results they decided to postpone the start date of the school to make sure it is safe for students and staff.

The new start date for the school is Thursday Sept. 7. The SPPS will install new ventilation in the school over the Labor Day weekend and run additional air quality tests.

Crossroads Elementary is located in a neighborhood that was once an industrial area. According to the MPCA the presence of the vapor in the soil is generally safe and does not affect the playground or school grounds.

