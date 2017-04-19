Detective honored as Edina's Officer of the Year

Edina's police chief on Tuesday recognized detective Eric Amundson with the Edina Crime Fund Officer of the Year award. (Photo: KARE)

EDINA, Minn. - An Edina police detective is getting special recognition for his service.

At Tuesday night's city council meeting, the Edina police chief recognized detective Eric Amundson with the Edina Crime Fund Officer of the Year award.

The chief said the award was given in part, because of a recent case where Amundson successfully helped put a man in prison, after police said the man attacked his ex-wife. That woman was in the audience for the ceremony.

"The police department still drives by my house every 15 minutes just to make sure everything is okay," said Leigh Orwig. "Detective Amundson has gone out of his way to make sure that every i is dotted and every t is crossed."

"I am honored and truly humbled to be signaled out for this award," Det. Amundson said. "We train as a team, we work as a team and I would consider this a team win."

Amundson has been with the department for more than 30 years.



© 2017 KARE-TV