Difference between REAL ID bills in House and Senate

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man fires gun at motorist in road rage incident
-
Boy donates chore money to a farmer
-
Blaine man accused of criminal sexual conduct
-
Paul Magers retires after 38 years
-
WATCH: Lost bet has hilarious outcome
-
Alex Stalock reflects on his first win with the Wild
-
Former skinhead forms group to help others
-
Turkey talk: Are more birds flocking to Minnesota?
-
Deal Guy: Site Crashing Easter Chocolate Steal
-
V.A. shutting down antiquated call center
More Stories
-
6 arrested in fentanyl drug case involving overdosesMar 31, 2017, 8:49 a.m.
-
Pig that fell from truck en route to slaughter is sparedMar 31, 2017, 8:41 a.m.
-
REAL ID passes Senate on second tryMar 31, 2017, 7:48 a.m.