DNR drops Mille Lacs bass limit from 4 to 3 in May

Storm clouds on Lake Mille Lacs (Photo: Jill Schewe)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the limit for keeping bass on Mille Lacs Lake will drop by one fish this season.



Anglers on the big lake will be able to keep three bass starting May 27 when the bass season begins.



DNR Fisheries Chief Don Pereira says dropping the bass possession limit from four to three is a good way to strike a balance between harvesting fish and preserving the trophy-sized bass Mille Lacs is known for.



Anglers can keep three bass in any combination of smallmouth and largemouth. All bass 17-21 inches must be immediately released, and only one bass over 21 inches may be kept.



Catch-and-release bass fishing opens the same day as Minnesota's walleye and northern pike opener on May 13.



