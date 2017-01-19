Doctor: Protester shot by Scarsella nearly died

Allen Scarsella (Photo: Hennepin Co. Jail)

MINNNEAPOLIS - Day three of the Allen Scarsella trial has focused primarily on medical testimony.

Dr. John Cumming, an HCMC emergency surgeon, is currently testifying about the life-threatening injuries suffered by one of the five Black Lives Matter protesters shot the night of Nov. 23, 2015. Cumming said Teven King lost about 3 liters of blood after being shot in the abdomen, and would not have survived if he wasn’t treated.

Scarsella has admitted to shooting the protesters, but says he did so only because he felt his life was in danger.

Allen Scarsella is charged with assault and riot for shooting King and four other men. Scarsella claims self-defense.

The first witness Thursday morning was Nicholas Georgiades, an independent journalist with “Unicorn Riot,” who was livestreaming the 4th precinct protest during the so-called 'occupation' of the 4th Police Precinct. Georgiades interviewed Scarsella and his friend Julio Suarez on Nov. 18, four days before the shooting. Georgiades testified that he found it bizarre how the two men sought him out and made strange statements, including referring to “melanin-enriched communities.”

