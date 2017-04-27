DOJ, feds, police set up Drug Take Back Day

Prescription pills stock photo. Credit: Thinkstock Images

MINNEAPOLIS - The state Department of Justice, federal authorities and police are urging people to get rid of unwanted medications this weekend.



The DOJ, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and local police departments have set up a drug take back day on Saturday. People can bring unwanted prescription and over-the-counter drugs to collection points around the state. The DEA has created a search on their website to help people find their local drop-off sites.

In Wisconsin a map of collection sites is available at www.doseofrealitywi.gov/find-a-take-back-location.



The effort is designed to combat misuse and abuse of prescription painkillers and other drugs. All unwanted medications turned in at collection sites must be generated by a household rather than businesses. The sites won't accept needles, bio-hazardous materials, personal care products such as shampoo or illegal drugs such as marijuana or methamphetamine.



