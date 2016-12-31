WILLISTON, N.D. - John Ford lost his medical coverage unexpectedly in 2015 when his employer went bankrupt. It was a particularly bad piece of news since he was fighting cancer.
Ford worked for WCE Oil Field Services, which also stiffed 42 of his former colleagues for $750,000, according to the North Dakota Department of Labor. The Williston Herald reports they're going to get a significant chunk of that, and Ford is going to get a little help with his medical bills.
The deal announced Christmas Day was negotiated by the Laborers District Council of Minnesota and North Dakota and Minneapolis-based Laborers International Union of North America Local 563, even though the affected workers weren't union members.
Thanks to the donation from an anonymous "industry leader," each worker will receive $3,000 to $20,000.
Donation flows to oil field workers who were owed $750,000
WILLISTON, N.D. - John Ford lost his medical coverage unexpectedly in 2015 when his employer went bankrupt. It was a particularly bad piece of news since he was fighting cancer.
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man running from police on interstate struck, killed
-
Late evening weather forecast 12-31-16
-
Woman says Airbnb renters trashed her apartment
-
What's killing bees? New clue emerges
-
St. Paul Police warn pet owners of potential poisoned bread
-
First look at renovated Minnesota State Capitol
-
Fun moments on KARE 11 Saturday in 2016
-
Prosecutor decides no charges after 2nd look at Gophers case
-
Crab chowder at Mystic Steakhouse
-
Neighbors raise concerns about delivery man
More Stories
-
Undaunted by GOP control, Dayton plots how to seal a legacyDec 31, 2016, 5:55 p.m.
-
Donation flows to oil field workers who were owed $750,000Dec 31, 2016, 3:00 p.m.
-
Suspect shot by authorities in La Crosse CountyDec 31, 2016, 2:26 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs