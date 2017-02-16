Dozens displaced by apartment fire in Montrose

Two residents are hospitalized and dozens are looking for a place to stay following an overnight apartment fire in Montrose. (Photo: Montrose Fire Chief Kevin Triplett)

MONTROSE, Minn. - Two residents are hospitalized and dozens are looking for a place to stay following an overnight apartment fire in Montrose.

Fire crews were called to the Rosehaven Apartments at 330 Garfield Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and found that a fire inside one apartment had jumped to other units and the ceiling space. Mutual aid was called and firefighters from several nearby agencies were able to put the fire down in about 30 minutes or so. Crews were on scene for about three hours making sure it did not rekindle.

Two residents were treated for non-life threatening injuries, including one that was hospitalized.

Investigators say smoke detectors in the complex sounded, as did an internal alarm system. They remain on scene Thursday morning attempting to find a cause for the blaze.

(© 2017 KARE)