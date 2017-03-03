Dozens of calls, but teens still missing

Police say Makayla Hanson-Wall and Candus Flodin left their foster residence to go to school Tuesday in St. Croix Falls and never arrived. They may be traveling with an adult male in the Twin Cities area.

ST. CROIX FALLS, Wis. - Despite dozens of phone calls from the public, two teens from a Wisconsin-Minnesota border town remain unaccounted for Friday morning.

On Thursday authorities reached out to the media for help in locating 13-year-old Makayla Hanson-Wall and 14-year-old Candus Jean Flodin, who left their foster care residence to go to school on Tuesday, February 28, and never arrived.

St. Croix Falls Police Chief Aaron Murphy says the teens and their story will go up on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website sometime on Friday in an effort to get more eyes on the case. Authorities said that the two may be traveling with an adult male, and while he emphasized that this is not a known human trafficking case, Chief Murphy admitted there are concerns about that possibility given the ages of Makayla and Candus, and their inability to provide themselves shelter, food and life's necessities.

Murphy also says at this point there is nothing to indicate the girls have traveled out of the immediate area, and in fact he believes that they are still in the extended Twin Cities Metro, which includes western Wisconsin.

Makayla Hanson-Wall (Kayla) is described as five feet four inches tall, 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown shoulder length straight hair. Candus (Candy) Flodin is described as five feet five inches tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes, and brown shoulder length wavy hair.

Anyone who sees Makayla or Candus or knows of their whereabouts is asked to call 715-485-8300.

