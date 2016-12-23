Dumpling brings fun, fresh Asian-fusion to south Mpls.

Dumpling officially opened Nov. 17 in Minneapolis. (Photo: Sara Pelissero, KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - The dumpling -- a delicious, hand-folded Asian creation with endless possibilities, an adorable pet name and a new restaurant turning heads in south Minneapolis.

And in the case of Bunbob Chhun, it's all three.

What started as a humble operation of two college friends crafting bahn mi sandwiches for local coffee shops and farmers markets has now grown into a small, quirky restaurant in the Longfellow neighborhood.

Chhun and co-owner James Munson initially named their business Dumpling four years ago, when they weren't even serving the delightful bundles on their menu.

Bunbob Chhun, co-owner of Dumpling (Photo: Bea Chang, KARE)

"My girlfriend, one of her nicknames for me is chicken leg dumpling. And then she said it once and it just kind of resonated," Chhun said.

Once they had the name, they needed the plan. Slinging sandwiches, on top of their "day jobs," for a few local coffeehouses wasn't exactly paying the bills ("We didn't lose money but we weren't making money either," Chhun said). And it didn't take long for them to realize early morning farmers markets may not be the best fit for Asian-fusion cuisine.

The pair, who always talked of owning a restaurant together since their college days where they bonded over a love of fried chicken, said they finally just got to the point where they said, "why not now?"

"It just clicked," Chhun said. "It’s like why should we wait? Why don’t we do this while we’re young and have energy and kind of go for it? So we did."

While searching for the perfect location, they continued to showcase their recipes at pop-ups around town, talking with other restaurant owners, getting a feel for life as a business and learning the ins and outs of the industry.

Munson, who studied biology in college but always worked with food on the side, said their initial idea was to do fresh, fun late-night Asian take out -- something that would be elevated from your typical greasy spoon Chinese buffet.

James Munson, co-owner of Dumpling (Photo: Bea Chang, KARE)

The plan has changed almost every day since then but the core is still the same -- Asian-Midwestern comfort food that incorporates fresh ingredients and a creative twist in a family-friendly atmosphere.

Take their playful spin on beef stroganoff -- a hearty comfort food dish that starts traditionally before being deglazed with fish sauce, topped with beef brisket and finished with smoky bonito.

It's the type of direction they hope to take their food -- comfort with a twist, Chhun said.

And of course, they must deliver on their namesake's promise.

"Well, if we’re called Dumpling, we better figure out a really good Dumpling recipe," Chhun said.

Their approach is similar to a Japanese gyoza -- hand-folded and pan-seared, filled with pork or vegetables and served with a must-have killer sauce. The recipe is an amalgamation of several they've come across through the years and Chhun admits, it's always being edited.

Recipe inspiration also came from the building's long-standing previous owner, Ming's Palace. Munson said when they approached Ming's owner, Perry Wong, to take over the space, he graciously spent time with them in the kitchen, passing along recipes and sharing techniques.

"That kind of helped us have more ideas for our menu, so that was really, really cool," Munson said.

Munson's kitchen skills are a nod to years of working in the food industry, combined with inspiration from the exceptional home-cooked meals he had as a kid. Chhun started his culinary creativity while on food stamps working for Americorps.

"I didn’t have money to go out to bars or whatever so I’d just go to the grocery store, buy stuff and then just make food and kind of learn that way," he said.

Coming from their own humble beginnings, the two are focused on passing the torch. You'll see plenty of pop-ups at their Minnehaha Avenue location, hoping to bring their story full circle.

For more information about Dumpling or to check out their menu, click here.