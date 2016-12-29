Duo saves woman behind the wheel during seizure

(Credit: Thinkstock) (Photo: zimmytws)

EAGAN, Minn. - A suburban Twin Cities woman has bystanders to thank for coming to her rescue when she had a seizure behind the wheel of her car.



Rich Gilson saw the woman's car roll through a red light at a busy intersection in Eagan Tuesday afternoon and pulled up alongside her vehicle. Gilson says he saw the woman, later identified as Tamara Otool, appeared to be having a seizure. Gilson parked his vehicle and chased the runaway car on foot. Eagan police say a box truck driver, Daniel Heim, saw the incident unfolding and used his vehicle to nudge Otool's car to a stop.



Heim smashed the car window with a piece of metal and Gilson unlocked the door. Another bystander put the car in park.



Paramedics responded and took Otool to the hospital where she recovered.

