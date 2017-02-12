EAB infestation proving costly in St. Paul

Green ribbons on ash trees signaling they could be infested with Emerald Ash Borer. (Credit: KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - In recent weeks, the city has cut down nearly 500 trees to combat Emerald Ash Borer, which is an ongoing problem.

The invasive beetle kills ash trees and it's a costly issue that has forced the city to remove about 8,700 trees since 2010.

Along a few streets in St. Paul, green ribbons now wrap around ash trees signaling they could be infested with Emerald Ash Borer, or could eventually be infested. To combat the invasive bug, the city plans to eventually cut them down and replace them with a variety of species.

Marina Shimelfarb doesn't want to see the trees go. She said that she loves the view from her boutique on Grand Ave.

"I'm afraid that Grand Avenue will lose the charm and it'll be different," she said.

City Council member Chris Tolbert calls the infestation "expensive" and "devastating."

"In St. Paul we've been spending about a million dollars a year since 2011 taking down and replanting trees and it's not even enough," said Tolbert.

Clare Cloyd, a spokeswoman for St. Paul Parks and Recreation, says the city is taking down about 1,300 total ash trees this year, whether they're infected or not.

"If we didn't do that we'd eventually have dead trees across the entire city and then we'd have a huge cost and a huge problem on our hand with trees potentially falling down," said Tolbert.

At Highland National Golf Course crews recently cut down hundreds of trees this winter, which is a dormant season for the bug.

Cloyd said since 2011, the city has used an injectable treatment to prolong the life of some trees. That allows the city more time to manage the infestation.

For a look at which streets the are affected, click here.

