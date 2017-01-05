Edina fire crews battle flames, frigid conditions

Dozens of firefighters are thawing out after spending the overnight hours Thursday battling a house fire and brutally cold conditions in Edina. (Photo: KARE)

EDINA, Minn. - Dozens of firefighters are thawing out after spending the overnight hours Thursday battling a house fire and brutally cold conditions in Edina.

Authorities say 50 firefighters from seven metro departments responded to a home on the 7000 block of Sally Lane in Edina around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a structure fire. When crews arrived they found smoke and flames billowing from the basement, and jumping to the main floor.

After they discovered residents had made it out safely firefighters began attacking the blaze, but found it tricky as the fire had made its way into tight, enclosed spaces in the basement. Not only that, temperatures in the single digits below zero began icing up the scene. The fire was quickly called to three alarms to get more manpower in, in an effort to keep firefighters safe.

"When it's this cold obviously keeping people warm is important to keep them safe, so that's the challenge," explained Edina Fire Chief Tom Schmitz. "The work cycles are shorter, we try and keep em' dray as possible and as warm as possible. So that means a lot of short work cycles, getting em warm whenever we can."

Schmitz says warming tents were set up with heaters, efforts were made to keep firefighters as dry as possible, and salt and sand were put down to keep crews from slipping and falling. The Chief credited firefighters from Bloomington, St. Louis Park, Hopkins, Richfield, Eden Prairie, Golden Valley, Excelsior and Minnetonka for lending a hand.

At this point the cause of the fire remains under investigation. No one was hurt putting the flames down despite the brutal conditions.