Falcon Heights makes policing change after Castile shooting

The Falcon Heights City Council voted Thursday to break ties with the St. Anthony P.D. in the wake of the fatal shooting of Philando Castile.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - St. Anthony Police out, Ramsey County Sheriff's Department, in.

The city of Falcon Heights officially voted to break ties with the police department at the center of the Philando Castile shooting. The City Council voted for the change Wednesday night. Council member Joe Brown says the new contract is in the best interest of the city.

Castile was killed in July 2016 by St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez after a traffic stop during which Castile told the officer he was armed. The shooting's gruesome aftermath was streamed live on Facebook by Castile's girlfriend and Yanez was subsequently charged with manslaughter.

The shooting launched massive protests which portrayed Yanez and the St. Anthony P.D. in a bad light.



Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter charges in June and no longer works for the police department.

