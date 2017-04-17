Fatal officer-involved shooting in Vadnais Heights

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. - A male suspect is dead and four Ramsey County deputies are on paid administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting Sunday night in Vadnais Heights.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened around 9:30pm, as deputies approached a suspicious vehicle in an industrial area, near the 3000 block of Fanum Road. During that incident, a deputy shot a man, who was later taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

"A white male was shot by a deputy and was transported to an area hospital and has since been pronounced dead," Ramsey County Sheriff's Sergeant John Eastham. "We know that four deputies were involved and they have been put on the standard paid administrative leave. We don't have the male identified at all."

KARE 11's Melissa Colorado reports that the fatal shooting took place in an industrial-business area, and that an RV and a sedan were both towed from the scene.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is now investigating.



