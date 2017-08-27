NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

CRYSTAL. Minn. - A man has died from a late night shooting in Crystal Saturday night. Crystal police were called to North Memorial Hospital at approximately 11:15 p.m. The victim had been shot at the Super America on West Broadway.

The male victim later died from his injuries. The police say that the suspect was known by the victim and the shooting was not random.

The shooting is under investigation.

© 2017 KARE-TV