FBI documents detail extortion, threats against Prince

MINNEAPOLIS - More than a year after Prince's death, the FBI is releasing documents from a pair of investigations involving the music legend.





#FBI publishes previously unreleased docs including extortion of and threats against Prince. Find them here: https://t.co/SOG3rz9Sqi pic.twitter.com/kDW8TP56kX — FBI Minneapolis (@FBIMinneapolis) August 10, 2017

The documents include a complaint from 1997, in which Prince claimed to be a target of an extortion attempt. Another document from 2005 details alleged telephone threats made against the singer. It's unclear from the published documents whether either complaint resulted in prosecution.

None of the documents appear to have any relation to Prince's 2016 death from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

The documents are available for public viewing on the FBI's website.



