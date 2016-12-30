Finding a safe ride on New Year's Eve

Stock image (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLS -- The holidays are behind us and 2017 is looking us straight in the eye.

Also looking us straight in the eye could be a drink as we celebrate the close of 2016 and the opening of 2017.

The choices we make present options and consequences.

“In the best case scenario, decisions made under the influence of alcohol can have life-changing consequences,” says Minnesota State Patrol Captain Mike Hansen.

The worst case scenario, decisions made under the influence of alcohol can have life-ending consequences.

“If you don't designate your designated driver, they will be designated for you. If you're lucky, it'll be one of us and you'll end up in the back of a squad car. If you're not, somebody ends up in the back of an ambulance or hearse," explains Hansen.

But there are many safe ride options available around the Twin Cities.

Metro Transit is offering free rides on all transit routes: buses, rail and the Northstar from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2016 to 3 a.m. on January 1, 2017.

Remember that offer once made by a loved one to go and pick you up still stands. Ride-share services will be booming.

And there are services that will drive you and your car home. Brian Peters of Drink & Drive Intelligently, DDI says his company has been serving the Twin Cities for 11 years. “It allows them to drink worry-free and then we get their car home at the end of the night,” he says.

Before you head out for a night of celebrating, remember to plan ahead.