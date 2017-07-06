KARE
Close

Fire damages Burnsville KFC restaurant

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 5:22 AM. CDT July 07, 2017

BURNSVILLE, Minn. - Firefighters are investigating a late night fire at a Burnsville KFC restaurant.

Firefighters were called to the scene near the intersection of County Roads 42 & 5 around 11pm on Thursday. The fire appeared to be concentrated on the northern portion of the restaurant's exterior. Exact damage amounts and a cause for the fire remain unclear.

Apple Valley and Savage assisted Burnsville firefighters at the scene.

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories