Fire damages Burnsville KFC restaurant

BURNSVILLE, Minn. - Firefighters are investigating a late night fire at a Burnsville KFC restaurant.
Firefighters were called to the scene near the intersection of County Roads 42 & 5 around 11pm on Thursday. The fire appeared to be concentrated on the northern portion of the restaurant's exterior. Exact damage amounts and a cause for the fire remain unclear.
Apple Valley and Savage assisted Burnsville firefighters at the scene.
