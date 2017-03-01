KARE
Fire victims were retired doctor and wife, who was a nurse

Associated Press , KARE 10:08 AM. CST March 01, 2017

NORTHOME, Minn.  - Authorities say the two people killed in a house fire in northeastern Minnesota were a retired doctor and his wife.

Officials on Wednesday identified the victims as 95-year-old Gordon Franklin and 92-year-old Marjorie "Midge" Franklin. Their home in the small Koochiching County community of Northome was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived last Wednesday. Their bodies were found in the rubble.

WDIO-TV reports Gordon Franklin was a retired family practitioner and had delivered more than 2,400 babies in the area. Midge Franklin was a registered nurse who worked with her husband.

