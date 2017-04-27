Flap over guns in team photo has school under fire

Big Lake High School trapshooting coach Rhonda Eckerdt says she learned Wednesday from the school's athletic director that the team picture won't be included in the yearbook because it's against school policy to show firearms in photos. (Photo: Courtesy: Carrie Evens Wagener)

BIG LAKE, Minn. - A group of parents is taking administrators at a north metro high school to task for refusing to put a photo of the trap shooting team in the yearbook because members are holding guns.

Big Lake High School trapshooting coach Rhonda Eckerdt says she learned Wednesday from the school's athletic director that the team picture won't be included in the yearbook because it's against school policy to show firearms in photos.



Team members, coaches and parents say the guns should be viewed as a piece of equipment used in the sport, much like a baseball player holding a bat in a photo, or a hockey player holding a stick.

The story has taken off on social media, with many posts and comments shaming the Big Lake School District for the decision.

School officials have offered to have an alternative team picture taken for the yearbook, but without the guns.



Some of those parents say they may show up at the regularly scheduled Big Lake School Board meeting Thursday night to air their grievances.

