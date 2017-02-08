Forest Lake K9 dies following apprehension

Ranger, a Forest Lake Police Department K9 officer, died late Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency in the wake of an apprehension. (Photo: Forest Lake Police Department Facebook page)

FOREST LAKE, Minn. - The Forest Lake Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own, after a K9 officer suffered a medical emergency and died following the apprehension of a suspect late Tuesday.

Forest Lake Police were helping the Minnesota State Patrol with a high-risk stop just after 11:30 p.m. when the suspect refused to cooperate. Ranger, a Forest Lake K9, was deployed by Officer Nick Kent and managed to get the suspect under control. Moments later the dog collapsed after suffering some sort of medical emergency and was rushed to University of Minnesota Veterinary Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"Please keep FLPD and Officer Kent and his family in your thoughts and prayers," reads a post on the Forest Lake Police Department Facebook page.

An investigation continues into the K9's death and the circumstances surrounding it.

