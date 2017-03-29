Former KARE 11 anchor Paul Magers announces retirement

Paul Magers. Credit: KARE 11

LOS ANGELES - After almost forty years in the news business former KARE 11 anchor Paul Magers announced his retirement.

Magers was the evening news anchor at KARE 11 for 20 years and most recently worked at KCBS in Los Angeles for 13 years.

At KARE 11 Magers was well known for his professionalism, wit and sense of humor. When he left KARE 11 he said in an interview, "I've always said that news anchoring is somewhat like a hired gun in the days of the Old West. Every day you've got to go to work and draw your fun faster than everybody else."

Magers was born and raised in Washington state and attended law school at the Hamline University School of Law.

In a written statement to his KCBS colleague's Magers, “By retiring now while I’m relatively young and healthy, I look forward to doing all the things with family and friends that are hard to schedule when you have a fulltime job that includes odd hours. I definitely won’t miss putting on a suit, tie and make-up, except on Halloween. And I am excited to now have the time to pursue my longtime passion, amateur puppeteering.”

It's good to know his sense of humor is still in tact.

