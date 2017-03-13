Freedom the eagle won't be released

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Land of 10,000 Stories: The origins of CaringBridge.org
-
Safety concerns over border spring break
-
War vet sues Minneapolis PD
-
Surdyk's selling liquor on Sunday
-
Snow causes plethora of crashes Sunday
-
Gophers gear up for NCAA Tournament
-
Casey Mittelstadt and Jake Begley talk about winning Mr. Hockey and Frank Brimsek Awards
-
State leaders discuss Real ID legislation
-
Check out Decode DC's podcast called "I'm a reformed lobbyist. Ask me anything."
-
A snowy Minnesota United FC home opener
More Stories
-
Missing MN girl found safe in TennesseeMar 13, 2017, 12:31 p.m.
-
MN house approves bill to stem health rate hikes,…Mar 13, 2017, 4:15 p.m.
-
Liquor store owners react to Surdyk's Sunday stuntMar 13, 2017, 7:35 p.m.