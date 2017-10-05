BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Friday is World Smile Day!

The annual celebration happens on the first Friday of October every year.

According to NationalDayCalendar.com, World Smile Day was coined by commercial artist Harvey Ball, who's credited with creating the smiley face icon. The first World Smile Day then took place in 1999, and has continued annually ever since. Following Ball's death in 2001, the Harvey Ball World Smile Foundation was created to honor his memory and sponsor the day each year.

Mall of America is marking World Smile Day with a special mission to raise money for Smile Network International, a Minnesota-based non-profit organization which provides surgeries and health services to children in developing countries. Mall of America will donate one dollar for every tweet or Instagram post using the hashtag #SmilesAroundTheGlobe, up to $2,500.

Friday is #WorldSmileDay + we're on a mission to raise money for @Smile_Network! We need your help. Share your 😀 w/ #SmilesAroundTheGlobe! pic.twitter.com/1alpHUqv7S — Mall of America (@mallofamerica) October 5, 2017

© 2017 KARE-TV