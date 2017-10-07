Fright Farm kicks off its 21st season this weekend

Credit: Fright Farm

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Fright Farm kicks off its 21st season on October 6. Fright Farm brings together horror, local legend and folklore on Highway 36 in Maplewood, Minn.

Fright Farm is open 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night in October as well as (of course) on Halloween.

This year they have added a Carnival of Fear, The Legend of Witches' Woods and The Puppet Factory.

Proceeds from Fright Farm benefit the nonprofit Ramsey County Sheriff's Foundation which supports important public safety and community programs.

Find out more at frightfarm.org.

