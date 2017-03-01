Fundraiser 'Steps of Hope' helps families impacted by autism

Fundraiser and resource fair. Credit: Autism Society of Minnesota

EDINA, Minn. - Experts say one in 68 people in Minnesota is diagnosed with autism, making the developmental disorder the fast growing disability in the state.

The Autism Society of Minnesota ( AuSM) will host its annual fundraiser “Steps of Hope 2017” on Sunday, March 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Southdale Center in Edina.

Onsite registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Families, businesses, organizations and community groups are encouraged to build teams and raise money and awareness.

In addition to the walk, the event will feature the state’s largest autism resource fair. Proceeds for the “Steps of Hope 2017” will help fund AuSM’s innovative programs and services including individual and group therapy, support groups, social skills classes, training, workshops, conferences, summer camps, emergency preparedness, employment and more.

To learn more about “Steps of Hope 2017” including sponsorship and resource fair opportunities, please visit SOHwalk.org.

(© 2017 KARE)