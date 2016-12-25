Glam Doll Donuts serves Christmas meal

For the second consecutive year, Glam Doll Donuts in Minneapolis opened its doors for a free Christmas meal. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - To truly enjoy Christmas, for many, means having not just a warm meal. It means having someone to share it with.

“This year it's a little lonely,” said Christine Hughes. “If I were home alone, I probably wouldn't be very happy.”

Christine Hughes met James Williams and his two kids, Kavon and Amena, for the first time over Christmas Day turkey and ham.

“I keep myself surrounded by friends, and I try to stay busy the whole holidays or I will get depressed. And I have been there before,” Hughes said. She's been there.

But on this day, she's here with new friends at Glam Doll Donuts in Minneapolis. For the second year, it has opened its doors for a free Christmas meal.

“There were people waiting at the door,” said owner Teresa Fox. Fox knows her guests aren't just those who can't afford a meal.

“I don't care how much money you have. If you don't have people to hang out with, we're here for you,” Fox said.

For a single mom with a disability like Jasmen Gudino, just a chance to get out of the house with her daughter Esme is special.

“With my chronic illness I have, we spend quite a bit of time at home already,” Gudino said.

But now they’re out, enjoying company and, of course, donuts. Most of all, those here are enjoying Christmas.