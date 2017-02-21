WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The National Park Service says graffiti has been found at the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument, the World War II Memorial and the D.C. War Memorial.

The National Park Service is working to remove the graffiti.



U.S. Park Police spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Rose said Tuesday that the messages written in permanent marker were discovered over the holiday weekend. Similar graffiti was found on a power box along the National Mall.

Graffiti on Washington Monument, WWII Memorial & Lincoln Mem. before cleaning crews began work. @wusa9 Police looking at surveillance video pic.twitter.com/AHNWOFid3y — Peggy Fox (@PeggyTV) February 21, 2017



Rose says the message written on the Washington Monument references President John F. Kennedy's assassination and the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.



Park service spokesman Mike Litterst says because of similarities in what's written and the handwriting, it's thought the graffiti was left by the same person.



