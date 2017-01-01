GRAND MARAIS, Minn. - Authorities say a 22-year-old man is dead after he was thrown from his snowmobile while riding in northeastern Minnesota.
The victim is identified as Wayne Gunnar Anderson of Grand Marais. WDIO-TV (http://bit.ly/2hHEoIX ) reports authorities were called around 5:30 p.m. Saturday and took Anderson to a hospital where he later died.
The Cook County Sheriff's Department says Anderson and a friend were riding on separate snowmobiles along a ditch north of Grand Marais.
A preliminary investigation found the riders encountered deep crevices in the snow from a creek bed and were both thrown from their snowmobiles.
An autopsy is pending, and officials believe Anderson suffered a broken neck on impact. He was then struck by the second snowmobile, but no additional injuries were noted.
Grand Marais man killed in snowmobile crash
