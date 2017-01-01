KARE
Close
Weather Alert 82 weather alerts
Close

Grand Marais man killed in snowmobile crash

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 4:57 PM. CST January 01, 2017

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. - Authorities say a 22-year-old man is dead after he was thrown from his snowmobile while riding in northeastern Minnesota.

The victim is identified as Wayne Gunnar Anderson of Grand Marais. WDIO-TV (http://bit.ly/2hHEoIX ) reports authorities were called around 5:30 p.m. Saturday and took Anderson to a hospital where he later died.

The Cook County Sheriff's Department says Anderson and a friend were riding on separate snowmobiles along a ditch north of Grand Marais.

A preliminary investigation found the riders encountered deep crevices in the snow from a creek bed and were both thrown from their snowmobiles.

An autopsy is pending, and officials believe Anderson suffered a broken neck on impact. He was then struck by the second snowmobile, but no additional injuries were noted.
 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories