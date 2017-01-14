Gun violence survivor ready for college

Guadalupe Hernandez. Credit: Melissa Colorado

MINNEAPOLIS - Guadalupe Hernandez, 19, of Minneapolis, does not let what happened to her on a November day in 2010 define her.

"At some points, I just wanted to give up. When I was in the hospital, I just didn’t want to keep trying no more," said Hernandez. who was shot in the throat by a gang member, who mistook Hernandez and her friends for a rival gang group.

Hernandez, then 13, was paralyzed from the waist down.

"From what I was in the beginning, I actually made it far. I never thought I would get to this, to be honest," said Hernandez, who has graduated from South High School and is now ready for college.

"I want to be a teacher for little kids," said Hernandez.

On Saturday, the Minneapolis chapter of MAD DADS, a group that works to bring about positive change to neighborhoods struggling with gun violence, organized a celebratory event to honor Hernandez and her family at BMO Harris Bank in Minneapolis.

"Through all that devastation, that family made it through, that family has made it through," said VJ Smith, who leads the Minneapolis chapter of MAD DADS.

"This is the courageous story of a young lady that worked against the odds," said Smith, who had helped set up a fund to help her family with medical costs.

"If you put your mind to it, if you actually believe that, you can move forward," said Hernandez.

