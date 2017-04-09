Happy Gnome practices Bloody Mary bar record

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Late evening weather forecast 4-8-17
-
Fatal rollover on Highway 169
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Father, teenage daughters killed in shooting
-
Family of St. Paul woman missing 24 years asks for help
-
1 dead in Minneapolis fire
-
Toledo man arrested after chasing son with hatchet
-
Evening weather forecast 4-9-17
-
Girl found living with monkeys in northern India
-
Prince attorney seeks $600,000 unpaid fees
More Stories
-
Minneapolis community garden plots up for grabsApr. 9, 2017, 6:47 p.m.
-
Pedestrian fatally hit by car on Hennepin AvenueApr. 9, 2017, 6:19 p.m.
-
Happy Gnome practices world-record Bloody Mary barApr. 9, 2017, 5:54 p.m.