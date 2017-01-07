Extra security presence at MSP Airport (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS --- One day after a gunman opened fire at a baggage claim area in Fort Lauderdale, travelers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport may have noticed the increased security at both terminals.

At the Delta drop-off zone, an airport officer stood near the entrance, holding an AR-15 rifle.

Tyrese Jefferson of Brooklyn Center, who is traveling to Phoenix, asked the officer if the weapon was real.

“She was like, ‘Yeah, that’s real,’” Jefferson said. "That's scary."

In the wake of Friday’s attack in Fort Lauderdale, Jefferson said, “I’m kind of glad police are here. You expect to be safe when you’re at the airport.”

According to MSP spokesperson Pat Hogan, travelers can expect to see extra security in drop-off zones, ticketing counters, baggage claim areas and roads near the airport throughout the weekend.

Fort Lauderdale International Airport reopened on Saturday, with at least two flights bound for MSP Airport.

“It was fortunate for us that we flew a day after the incident,” said Hugo Giambini of Rochester, who was in Fort Lauderdale visiting family for the holidays.

Travelers were particularly surprised to hear that the suspected shooter had a layover in MSP before departing to Fort Lauderdale on Friday.

“It can happen at any airport. We have to have our eyes opened and be cognizant of our surroundings and hopefully it never happens again,” said Giambini.