Hornets mascot offers to help Thomas

Remember Thomas? He’s the kid whose dad went viral for making signs at NBA games to help get his grades up.

At Tuesday night’s game the Charlotte Hornets mascot offered to help Thomas with his next report card. Hugo the Hornet made a sign that read, “Thomas, when is your next report card? Call me. I can help. Love, Hugo”

Thomas’ dad, who is from St. Louis, first went viral trying to teach his son a lesson after he traveled to the Cavaliers-Hornets game in Charlotte on Friday with a sign that read, “Thomas get your grades back up and next time you’ll be here, love dad.”

The next day, he was in Houston with a new sign that said, “Thomas can you hear me now? STUDENT then ATHLETE, son. In that order.

Thomas’ dad told 5 On Your Side, once his son gets his grades back up he will be able to go to a game and he’ll make another sign that says, “Thomas got his grades up!”

