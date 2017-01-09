I-35W bridge lit blue for law enforcement

The Interstate 35W bridge lit in blue for “Law Enforcement Appreciation Day” in Minnesota on Jan. 9, 2017. (Photo: Rob Collett, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Interstate 35W bridge was draped in blue Monday night for “Law Enforcement Appreciation Day” in Minnesota.

Gov. Mark Dayton signed the proclamation to "recognize the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officials in Minnesota and around the country." Dayton's residence on Summit Avenue in St. Paul was also lit blue.

“Every day and night, law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to protect and serve communities across our state,” said Dayton. “Today, we recognize the service and sacrifice of those brave men and women, and their families. Minnesota is a safer, stronger, better state thanks to their unwavering service.”

According to the governor's office, Minnesota has about 10,000 men and women in law enforcement positions. Thankfully, none of them lost their lives in 2016.