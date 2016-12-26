Ice house sinks through Chisago County lake overnight

Ice house falls through the ice on South Lindstrom Lake. Credit: Chisago County Sheriff's Office

CHISAGO LAKES, Minn. - The Chisago County Sheriff's Office put out a warning about thin ice with some very compelling pictures.

An ice house broke through the ice on South Lindstrom Lake sometime Sunday night. The rain and wind on Sunday and Sunday night has created dangerous ice conditions.

The sheriff's office reminded everyone to "think twice" before venturing out on to ice covered lakes.

On Friday the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources sent out a warning that the lake ice in much of the state was "deteriorating rapidly and creating potentially dangerous conditions for anglers, snowmobilers, skiers and others planning to recreate on the ice over the holidays."

Lisa Dugan with the DNR said, "ice that has thawed and refrozen is only half as strong as new, clear ice."

They offer these following facts about ice:

You can’t judge ice conditions by appearance or thickness – other factors including water depth, size of waterbody, currents, snow cover, and local weather all combine to determine its strength.

Ice seldom freezes uniformly- it may be 9 inches thick in one location and only an inch or two just a few feet away.

Ice formed over flowing water and currents is often dangerous – ice along streams, springs, and channels between lakes, bridges or aeration systems is usually weaker due to faster current.

For more ice safety tips check out the MN DNR website.