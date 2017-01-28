Immigration executive order will have local impact

President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Hall of Heroes at the Department of Defense on January 27, 2017 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Executive Order signed by President Donald Trump on Friday is aimed at securing U.S. borders and trying to combat terrorism.

President Trump made good on a campaign promise when he called for a “complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States” in 2015 when running for office.

Friday’s order effectively bans citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from coming to the U.S. for the next 90 days and suspends the U.S. refugee admission program for 120 days.

The Executive Director of the Immigrant Law Center in St. Paul John Keller says the effects are immediate.

“What I know already, through e-mails and texts is that people are scared and frightened. People are changing plans for travel if you happen to be from these countries.” Keller says besides the emotional impact the order has direct implications on dozens of refugee and immigrant families in Minnesota.

“These process for someone to enter the U.S. take a very long time. You might have been going through the vetting process for 10 years. Pieces have been set in motion for a long time since we’re also reducing the number of people that can enter,” Keller said.

The order also reduced the amount of refugees admitted in 2017 from 110,000 to 50,000. "This is not an easy thing to process," Zam Zam Ahmed said. Ahmed is a paralegal at the Immigrant Law Center who has been living in the U.S. for 12 years under the Visa program

She had plans to visit her home in Somalia this year to see an ailing grandmother. "My plan was to go this summer and spend a month with her, but until I get my citizenship there is no way for me to leave now," Ahmed said.

