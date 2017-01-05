Infant left at Cathedral of St. Paul

A baby boy is safe and being checked at a hospital after he was found abandoned at the Cathedral of St. Paul Wednesday night. (Photo: KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A baby boy is safe and being checked at a hospital after he was found abandoned at the Cathedral of St. Paul Wednesday night.

St. Paul Police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster says the child was discovered by a Cathedral employee making his rounds around 6 p.m. The infant was laying in a laundry basket with a blanket, and appeared in good condition. Police and fire crews were called, and the baby was transported to St. Paul Children's Hospital to be examined and cared for. When he is ready the little boy will be placed in the care of Ramsey County Child Protective Services.

Ernster says police are happy the baby boy is safe, but they are concerned about the safety of the mother, who may have given birth without medical care. He is encouraging that mother, wherever she is, to seek medical or mental health care or call 911, with no fear of legal consequences.

Minnesota's Safe Haven law states that a distressed parent who is unable or unwilling to care for their infant can give up custody of their baby within the first three days of that child's life, no questions asked. They must simply bring the infant to a safe haven location (a hospital) and make sure they locate a person to give the child. As long as the child shows no signs of intentional abuse, no name or other information is required.

While the baby was not left at a hospital, Ernster says the mother operated in the spirit of the law, which is based on ensuring the safety of newborns. It is for that reason police will not seek to identify or charge her.