Injured Otsego teens talk about bus stop crash

Ian Orina and Gretta Jensen both were injured after a pickup truck hit them as they were crossing the road to board their school bus in Otsego. (Photo: George Marincel)

OTSEGO, Minn. - Three Otsego teenagers are recovering from their injuries after a pickup truck hit them at their school bus stop last month.

Gretta Jensen, Beckett Olson and Ian Orina, all students at Rogers High School, were injured in the crash.

The crash happened Jan. 19 when the 15-year-olds were crossing 78th Street NE at the intersection with Parrish Avenue NE around 6:49 a.m.

According to a criminal complaint, the 22-year-old driver, Cody Pech of Lexington, hit them at an estimated 30 to 40 miles per hour. The driver of the bus told investigators the bus was stopped with the stop-arm extended and 8-way flashing red lights on when the approaching truck hit the students.

The criminal complaint went on to say that Pech told investigators he did not see the flashing red lights or the 15-year-olds until it was too late. Pech has been charged with three counts of criminal vehicular operation.

"I remember seeing a light from my left side, so I turned to my left side and I saw the headlights right there and then I kind of blanked out before I got hit," recalled Ian Orina, a sophomore at Rogers High School.

Orina said he then remembers regaining consciousness on the ground saying, "I saw my dad standing. He's like, 'Ian, Ian, are you okay?' I was like, 'Yeah, I'm okay.' 'Where are you hurt?' "I feel hurt everywhere.'"

Orina suffered from a concussion, broken nose and collarbone, as well as fractures to his face and kneecap. He plans on returning to Rogers High School on Tuesday with the help of a wheelchair to get around.

"I can't wait to get back to school, see them all and say, 'Thank you,'" he said.

His mom, Gladys Onukoh, added, "This has just reminded me that we sometimes take little things for granted. Just waking up in the morning and saying it's a miracle."

Orina and his mom spoke with KARE 11 on Sunday afternoon from Gretta Jensen's home in Otsego.

"Sometimes I think about it and since I don't really remember it, it's like, did I really get hit by a truck?" Jensen said.

Jensen left Hennepin County Medical Center on Jan. 31. She suffered from a concussion, fractures to both her arms, three broken ribs, a broken nose and had a ruptured spleen.

"I feel really lucky just from all that happened and I'm already back home and can go back to school whenever I'm ready," said Jensen, a freshman at Rogers High School.

Beckett Olson, also a freshman at Rogers High School, is still in the hospital. He recently moved from HCMC to Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare for the rest of his recovery.

Beckett Olson recently moved from HCMC to Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare for the rest of his recovery. (Photo: Madison Almquist)

"It felt so surreal. It's like, it's something you expect to see on like a Grey's Anatomy episode. It's not something you expect to be living in," said Madison Almquist, Olson's oldest sister.

Olson suffered from two broken bones in his right leg, a chipped patella in his left leg along with a damaged ACL and MCL, bleeding and swelling in his brain, as well as a laceration in his kidney.

Almquist said her brother is improving every day. Their family is unsure when Olson will be able to return to school.

"It's something that we like watching him smile the way he used to smile and talk the way he used to," she said.

Since the crash, the community has gotten behind the three families.

"It's overwhelming. Unfortunately, I met a lot of our neighbors this way but I know all of my neighbors now," said Scott Frazier, Jensen's stepfather.

There are multiple community fundraisers scheduled to help the families with medical expenses:

Tuesday, Feb. 7, the McDonald's in Rogers will be hosting an event from 5:00-8:00 p.m. 25 percent of the profits will go to the three families. Additional donations will also be accepted.

Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 5:00-9:00 p.m. at Target Sports in Rogers - $15 lane rental proceeds go to the families, $15 gun rental proceeds go to the families

Month of February at Bee Artsy... Bee Crafty in Rogers - See online for event schedule/sign-up. A portion of the proceeds with benefit the families.

Several events will also happen at Rogers High School this week.

You can also provide monetary donations to The Bank of Elk River at 15800 88th Street NE, Otsego, MN 55330. Just ask for the account: Bus Stop Accident Benefit Fund.

There is also a GoFundMe account, here.

