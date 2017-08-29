Injuries reported in fire at Minneapolis apt. building

A three-alarm fire was reported at a Minneapolis apartment building early Wednesday morning.

MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis fire officials said several people were hospitalized for minor injuries following a three-alarm fire at an apartment building in the Whittier neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Firefighters were called to the 2400 block of 1st Ave. S. around 4 a.m. on Wednesday. The fire response was upgraded to a third alarm, as crews battled flames on the roof and a front porch area.

According to Minneapolis Fire Department tweets, some residents were being assessed by paramedics for smoke inhalation. The Red Cross was called in to assist ten adults who were displaced by the fire.

No firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

