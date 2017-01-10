Itasca Co. deputy involved in fatal crash

(Credit: Thinkstock) (Photo: zimmytws)

MARBLE, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say an Itasca County sheriff's deputy was involved in a head-on collision on snowy roads that killed a teenage girl in northeastern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the deputy was responding to a medical call and had his emergency lights on when the 16-year-old lost control on U.S. 169 and crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.

The victim is identified as Sierra Rose Matthews of Pengillly. The patrol says she was wearing a seat belt.

The deputy was not hurt. The roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash, which happened around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. The crash report says alcohol was not involved.

The State Patrol is investigating the crash at the request of the Itasca County Sheriff's Office.

Mathews attended Greenway High School. Principal Jeff Britten posted the following on the school's Facebook page.

This message is for Parents and Guardians:

You may or may not be aware that there was a car accident this morning in which Greenway High School 11th grader Sierra Matthews was killed.

Our thoughts are with this student’s family and friends and the emotional effect on all of us can be difficult. All of our high school students were given the news of the incident and the current status of their classmate by their teachers during 5th hour this afternoon.

Resource people from the County and our community are at the school today and available to support students individually or in groups to help with the emotional stress felt by our students and staff. These people implemented a support system based on our crisis plan to assist students who needed to talk about this incident. We will continue to have them available throughout the coming days.

While many students have been supported today, it will be very important for us to work together to make sure students continue to get the support they need in the coming days.

There are a number of resources available to you and your child, including Itasca County First Call for help. To access this free crisis intervention service, just dial 2-1-1.

Text 4 Life is a great service as well, offering confidential services. Just Text 839-863 to access that service.

If you feel your child needs additional support, please call your school office and members of our team will follow up.

As we continue to work together as a school & community it is very important that you monitor your student and keep them close as they deal with their emotions at this time. Talk with your child and help them make healthy choices during this tough time.

Please do not hesitate to contact the school with any questions or concerns you may have. The main # is 218-245-1287.

The scheduled games tonight have been canceled. That would include Hockey that was away at Two Harbors and the home boys basketball game vs. Ely. The hockey team will be having a mtg. at the arena at 5:00 and the girls basketball team will have an open gym right after school for those interested. The FIRST Robotics mtg. scheduled at ICC for tonight will also be canceled. Buses will run on schedule and school will end at the normal time today.

Jeff Britten, Principal at Greenway High School